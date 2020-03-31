CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Effective March 28, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), the CipherLoc Corporation (the “Company”) and Andrew Borene, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, mutually agreed that Mr. Borene would leave the Company, and on March 29, 2020, Mr. Borene resigned as a Director of the Company and has no disagreement with the Board. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, will become the principal officer for oversight of the Company’s ongoing operations.

In connection with Mr. Borene’s departure from the Company, the Company and Mr. Borene entered into an Executive Transition and Release Agreement (the “Borene Transition Agreement”) which is subject to a seven (7) day revocation period, to which he will receive a one-time payment (the “Separation Payment”) of $182,000, less deductions for applicable taxes, payable 24 hours after the Effective Date (as that term is defined in the Borene Transition Agreement”). In exchange for the Separation Payment, Mr. Borene agreed to provide the Company with a general release of claims, among other things.

The foregoing description of the Borene Transition Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

10.1 Executive Transition and Release Agreement by and between the Company and Andrew Borene, dated March 28, 2020

