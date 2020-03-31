APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

In 2017, the Company and Continental Mineral Claims, Inc. (“CMC”) entered into an Exploration Agreement with Option to Purchase (“Agreement”). The Company granted to CMC the exclusive right to enter upon and conduct mineral exploration activities (the “Exploration License”) for Metallic Minerals on the Company’s Dragon Mine minesite in Utah (the “Mining Claims”) and an option to purchase (“Option”) the Metallic Minerals. The Option would expire in 2027. Metallic Minerals are defined to include minerals with a high specific gravity and metallic luster, such as gold, silver, lead, copper, zinc, molybdenum, titanium, tungsten, uranium, tin, iron, etc., but exclude any such Metallic Minerals that are intermingled within any economically-recoverable, non-metallic mineral deposits located at or above an elevation of 5,590 feet above sea level. Non-metallic minerals include clay and iron oxide, the minerals mined by the Company. The Company believes that all economic recoverable non-metallic mineral deposits for the Company are well above 5,590 feet above sea level. The Exploration License was for a period of ten years.

To obtain and maintain the Exploration License and the Option CMC paid the Company $350,000 upon the execution of the Agreement and paid it $150,000 on the first anniversary of the Exploration License in December 2018 and $250,000 in each of 2019 and 2020. In order to maintain the Exploration License and the Option after 2020, CMC would be required to pay $250,000 to the Company each year.

to an amendment to the Agreement in November 2019, the exercise price of the Option was changed to $4 million.

On March 25, 2020, the Company and Tintic Copper and Gold, Inc. (CMC’s successor) (“Tintic”) agreed to lower the exercise price of the Option to $1,050,000 and Tintic immediately exercised the Option. The Company also provided Tintic with a Right of First Offer.



About APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Applied Minerals, Inc. (Applied Minerals) is an exploration-stage company. The Company owns the Dragon Mine, from which it extracts, processes and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide for sale to a range of end markets. The Company is engaged in the research and development, and works collaboratively with customers to engineer its halloysite clay and iron oxide products. Halloysite, marketed by Applied Minerals under the DRAGONITE trade name, is aluminosilicate clay with a hollow tubular morphology. DRAGONITE utilizes halloysite’s shape, high surface area and reactivity to add functionality to applications, such as plastic composites, flame retardant additives, paints and coatings, catalysts and environmental remediation media. The Company’s Dragon Mine is an approximately 270-acre property located in central Utah, over 70 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. There are two areas of the Dragon Mine minesite, which include the Dragon Pit area and the Western Area.