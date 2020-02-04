Cipherloc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Effective February 3, 2020, the board of directors of Cipherloc Corporation (the “Company”) appointed Ryan Polk as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

On February 4, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr. Polk as Interim Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Set forth below is the biographical information of Mr. Polk, as required by Item 401 of Regulation S-K.

Ryan Polk brings more than 25 years of experience in executive and financial roles at companies ranging from emerging growth to the Fortune 500. Mr. Polk has been the principal of Perissos Partners, an executive consulting firm, since June 2017. While at Perissos, Mr. Polk served in CFO roles at Generation Next and Cellpoint Corporation. From July 2011 to May 2017, Mr. Polk served in executive roles in the portfolio companies owned by Lacy Diversified, a family office based in Indianapolis, IN which actively managed investments in distribution, light manufacturing, and supply chain management with combined revenue approaching $2 billion. He also led the mergers and acquisition team for Lacy. From August 2008 to June 2011, Mr. Polk served as the Vice President for Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis for Brightpoint, a publicly traded, Fortune 500 mobile device logistics company, based in Indianapolis, IN prior to its sale to Ingram Micro. He began his career at Ernst & Young in the firm’s tax consulting group. Mr. Polk earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University in 1990. Mr. Polk is also a certified public accountant (inactive).

There are no family relationships between Mr. Polk any of the Company’s directors or executive officers. There are no related party transactions involving Mr. Polk that are reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Cipherloc Corporation is a technology and services based solutions company operating in the cloud-based cyber security industry. The Company offers an encryption technology with over five international patents, called CipherLoc. CipherLoc is a commercially viable polymorphic key progression algorithmic cipher engine (PKPA). This morphing cipher can be used in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications, including banks, financial transactions, credit cards, securities, stock and bonds transactions, e-mail, phones, tablets, servers and or computers. This PKPA Engine eliminates replay attacks because the cipher morphs over time. CipherLoc also rejects data access and injection, false commands, and data alteration. CipherLoc is a facet of a layered defense in depth protection plan for any organization. The CipherLoc Polymorphic Cipher Engine provides an electronic gate that restricts access to vital assets, production facilities, and distribution systems.