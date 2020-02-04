CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 4, 2020, Central Federal Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of this press release is included as Exhibit 99 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

About CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation is a holding company of CFBank. CFBank is a savings institution. The Company attracts retail and business deposits from the general public and use the deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, primarily to originate commercial and commercial real estate loans, single-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit. The Company’s customers are small businesses, small business owners and consumers. The loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and consumer loans. Its primary sources of funds are retail and business deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, brokered certificates of deposit and, to a lesser extent, principal and interest payments on loans and securities, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, other borrowings and proceeds from the sale of loans.