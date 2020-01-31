Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
About Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)
Ciner Resources LP, formerly OCI Resources LP, owns a controlling interest consisting of 51% membership interest in Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming). Ciner Wyoming produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products. Its Green River Basin surface operations are situated on approximately 880 acres in Wyoming, and its mining operations consists of over 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining area. The Company uses over six continuous mining machines and approximately 10 underground shuttle cars in its mining operations. Its processing assets consist of material sizing units, conveyors, calciners, dissolver circuits, thickener tanks, drum filters, evaporators and rotary dryers. The Company sells soda ash to American Natural Soda Ash Corporation (ANSAC).