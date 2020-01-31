On January 30, 2020, Ciner Resources LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing the declaration of its fourth quarter 2019 distribution. A copy of the Partnership’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information provided under this Item 7.01 and the information attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 shall be deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. The furnishing of the information in this report is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination or admission by the Partnership that the information in this report is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Partnership or any of its affiliates.