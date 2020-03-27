SEC Filings Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Master Loan and Security Agreement and Equipment Note

On March 26, 2020, Ciner Wyoming LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Company”) and the consolidated subsidiary of Ciner Resources LP, and Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC, as lender (the “Lender”), entered into an equipment financing arrangement (the “Equipment Financing Arrangement”) including a Master Loan and Security Agreement, dated as of March 25, 2020 (the “Master Agreement”) and an Equipment Security Note Number 001, dated as of March 25, 2020 (the “Initial Secured Note”), which provides the terms and conditions for the debt financing of certain equipment related to the Company’s new natural gas-fired turbine co-generation facility that became operational this month. Each equipment financing under the Equipment Financing Arrangement will be evidenced by the execution of one or more equipment notes (including the Initial Secured Note) that incorporate the terms and conditions of the Master Agreement (each, an “Equipment Note”). In order to secure the payment and performance of the Company’s obligations under the Equipment Financing Arrangement and other debt obligations owed by the Company to Lender, the Company granted to the Lender a continuing security interest in all of the Company’s right, title and interest in and to the Equipment (as defined in the Master Agreement) and certain related collateral.

The Equipment Financing Arrangement (1) incorporates all covenants of the Company that are based upon a specified level or ratio relating to assets, liabilities, indebtedness, rentals, net worth, cash flow, earnings, profitability, or any other accounting-based measurement or test, now or hereafter existing, in that certain Credit Agreement dated as of August 1, 2017, as amended, by and among the Company, PNC Bank, National Association and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, et al., or in any applicable replacement credit facility accepted in writing by Lender and (2) includes customary events of default subject to applicable grace periods, including, among others, (i) payment defaults, (ii) certain mergers or changes in control of the Company, (iii) cross defaults with certain other indebtedness (a) to which the Lender is a party or (b) to third parties in excess of $10 million, and (iv) the commencement of certain insolvency proceedings or related events identified in the Master Agreement. Upon the occurrence of an event of default, in its discretion, the Lender may exercise certain remedies, including, among others, the ability to accelerate the maturity of any Equipment Note such that all amounts thereunder will become immediately due and payable, to take possession of the Equipment identified in any Equipment Note, and to charge the Company a default rate of interest on all then outstanding or thereafter incurred obligations under the Equipment Financing Arrangement.

Among other things, the Initial Secured Note:

The description of the Equipment Financing Arrangement set forth in this Item 1.01 does not purport to be a complete description of the Equipment Financing Arrangement and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, reference to the full text of the Master Agreement and Initial Secured Note, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference in this Item 1.01.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The disclosures set forth above under Item 1.01 are incorporated herein by reference in this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.