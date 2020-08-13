SEC Filings Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 13, 2020, we issued a press release reporting our financial results for the second>quarter ended June 30, 2020. The full text of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B-2 of Form 8-K, the information contained or incorporated herein, including the press release filed as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits