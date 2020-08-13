BSQUARE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BSQR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

Story continues below

BSQUARE CORP /WA Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_190844.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_190844.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Bsquare Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Operating expenses decline for sixth consecutive quarter; cash balance improves over Q1 2020 Seattle,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BSQUARE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation resells software from Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and provides software solutions and related engineering services to companies that develop smart, connected systems. A smart, connected system is a dedicated purpose computing device that typically has a display, runs an operating system and is connected to a network or data cloud through a wired or wireless connection. Its smart, connected systems include set-top boxes, home gateways, point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, voting machines, gaming platforms, tablets, handheld data collection devices, personal media players, smart phones, smart vending machines, casino gaming machines, digital signs and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. It is focused on smart, connected systems that utilize various Microsoft Windows Embedded and Windows Mobile operating systems, as well as devices running on other operating systems, such as Android, Linux and QNX. The Company operates in North America, Asia and Europe.