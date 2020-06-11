CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

CHS Inc. (“CHS”) will hold a virtual owners forum for its members via livestream at 10:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time) on June 11, 2020. The virtual owners forum will include a slide presentation from members of CHS management and the CHS Board of Directors. A copy of the slide presentation that will be used at the virtual owners forum, along with an outline of the remarks relating thereto, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1>and is incorporated herein by reference.
to General Instruction B.2. to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01, and the exhibit to this report, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
About CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. is an integrated agricultural company, providing grain, foods and energy resources to businesses and consumers on a global basis. The Company’s segments include Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, Foods, and Corporate and Other. The Energy segment derives its revenues through refining, wholesaling and retailing of petroleum products. The Company’s Ag segment includes its grain marketing, country operations, crop nutrients, processing and food ingredients, and renewable fuels businesses. The Nitrogen production segment consists equity method investment in CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC. The Food segment consists its equity method investment in Ventura Foods, LLC. The corporate and other segment includes wheat milling operations, as well as business solutions operations consisting of commodities hedging, insurance and financial services related to crop production. Its businesses primarily include financing, insurance, hedging and other service activities related to crop production.

