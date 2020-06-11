SEC Filings CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

CHS Inc. (“CHS”) will hold a virtual owners forum for its members via livestream at 10:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time) on June 11, 2020. The virtual owners forum will include a slide presentation from members of CHS management and the CHS Board of Directors. A copy of the slide presentation that will be used at the virtual owners forum, along with an outline of the remarks relating thereto, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1>and is incorporated herein by reference.

to General Instruction B.2. to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01, and the exhibit to this report, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.