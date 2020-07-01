ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01

2.1 Agreement and Plan of Merger between ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. and Community Shores Bank Corporation dated January 3, 2020. Previously filed as Annex A to ChoiceOne’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed March 16, 2020. Incorporated herein by reference. (The schedules to the Agreement and Plan of Merger have been omitted. The registrant hereby agrees to furnish supplementally a copy of any omitted schedules to the SEC upon request.)

99.1 Press release dated July 1, 2020.

-2-



CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 choiceex991_070120.htm CHOICEONE PRESS RELEASE (EXHIBIT 99.1) EXHIBIT 99.1 For Immediate Release ChoiceOne Financial Services,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through banking segment. The Company’s subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank (the Bank), is a full-service banking institution that offers a range of deposit, payment, credit and other financial services to all types of customers. Its services include time, savings, demand deposits, safe deposit services and automated transaction machine services. It offers both commercial and consumer loans to corporations, partnerships and individuals. Commercial lending covers categories, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory and real estate. The Bank’s consumer loan department makes direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real property. The Bank’s primary market area lies within Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa counties in Michigan. The Bank’s subsidiary, Insurance Agency, sells insurance policies, such as life and health for both commercial and consumer clients.