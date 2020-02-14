China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 14, 2020, China HGS Real Estate, Inc. issued a press release regarding its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

As provided in General Instruction B.2 of SEC Form 8-K, such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated February 14, 2020



About China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc., formerly China Agro Sciences Corp., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity (VIE), engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks and commercial properties. The Company’s projects located in Hanzhong City are Mingzhu Garden-Mingzhu Nanyuan, Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, Mingzhu Xinju and Liangzhou road related projects. In Yang County, its projects are Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace. Its Mingzhu Nanyuan project consists of multi-layer residential buildings and sub-high-rise and high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first floors. Its Oriental Pearl Garden project consists of approximately 10 high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first and second floors. Its Yangzhou Pearl Garden project consists of multi-layer residential buildings and sub-high-rise residential buildings with commercial shops on the first floors.