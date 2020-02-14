Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02



Bionik Laboratories Corp. Exhibit

BIONIK Laboratories Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results TORONTO & BOSTON—February 14,…

About Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Bionik), formerly Drywave Technologies, Inc., is a medical device and robotics company. The Company is focused on providing rehabilitation solutions and developing transformational technologies and solutions to individuals with neurological disorders, specializing in the designing, developing and commercializing of physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics and assisted robotic products. It has over three products on the market and approximately three products in various stages of development. The InMotion Systems include the InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, InMotion Wrist and InMotion ANKLE are designed to provide patent-adaptive therapy in a manner that has been clinically verified to manage neuro-recovery. The Company is also engaged in developing a lower-body exoskeleton, ARKE, which designs to allow paraplegics, as well as other wheelchair users the ability to rehabilitate through walking.