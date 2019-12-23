SEC Filings CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 23, 2019, Cerecor Inc. (“Cerecor”) posted an updated Investor Presentation regarding the business of the combined company after completion of the previously announced proposed merger with Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (“Aevi”) to its website at www.cerecor.com. A copy of the investor presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Aevi or Cerecor or the solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed Merger, on December 20, 2019, Cerecor filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 containing a proxy statement/prospectus. The proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about Aevi, Cerecor, the Merger and related matters. Aevi will mail or otherwise deliver the proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders when it becomes available. Investors and security holders of Aevi and Cerecor are urged to read carefully the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Merger (including any amendments or supplements thereto) in its entirety, because it contains important information about the proposed Merger.

Investors and security holders of Aevi and Cerecor will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed Merger (when it is available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Aevi and Cerecor through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders of Aevi will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed Merger (when it is available) by contacting Aevi, Attn: Mike McInaw, [email protected] Investors and security holders of Cerecor will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus for the merger by contacting Cerecor, Attn: James Harrell, [email protected]

Participants in the Merger

Aevi, Cerecor and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Aevi in respect of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement between Aevi and Cerecor. Information regarding Aevi’s directors and executive officers is contained in Aevi’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2019, and is available in the proxy statement/prospectus that was filed by Cerecor with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger. Information regarding Cerecor’s directors and executive officers is contained in Cerecor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019, and in the proxy statement/prospectus that was filed by Cerecor with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Aevi’s and Cerecor’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by their use of the terms and phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “planning, “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time, are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of either company. Actual results may differ materially from current projections.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including the timing and completion of the Merger, the parties’ ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the Merger Agreement, the failure by Aevi or Cerecor to secure and maintain relationships with collaborators and/or investors; risks relating to clinical trials; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of Aevi’s or Cerecor’s proposed product candidates (such as