Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) Files An 8-K Other Events

On October 19, 2020, Centrus Energy Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to $60 million of issued and outstanding Series B Senior Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series B Preferred Shares”), at a price of $954.59 per Series B Preferred Share (inclusive of any rights to accrued but unpaid dividends), to the sellers in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes (the “Offer”). A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

This communication and the press release included as Exhibit 99.1 are for informational purposes only. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell the Series B Preferred Shares or any other securities, and they are neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Series B Preferred Shares or any other securities. The Company has filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and related materials, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offer is only being made to the offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and related materials filed as a part of the Schedule TO, as they may be amended or supplemented. Stockholders should read carefully the offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and related materials because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer. Stockholders and investors may obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from the information agent for the tender offer, D. F. King & Co., Inc., by phone at (800) 347-4750; banks and brokers may call D.F. King at (212) 269-5550.

