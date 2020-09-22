SEC Filings Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

In connection with an internal reorganization of management responsibilities, Elmer Dyke, Executive Vice President of LEU Operations & Corporate Business Development, will no longer by employed by the Company effective October 31, 2020. Mr. Dyke will be entitled to the severance and other benefits in accordance with the underlying terms of the Company’s Amended and Restated Executive Severance Plan, which was filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2014.