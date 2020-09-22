Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On September 13, 2020, we issued 2,200,000 and 300,000 shares of our common stock to Dr. Daniel Reshef and Mr. Craig Marshak, respectively, for their services on the Advisory Board.

On September 18, 2020, we issued 200,000,000 shares of our common stock to Amsterdam Café Holdings Ltd. at a per share price of $0.001 for total proceeds of $200,000.

The shares were issued to the exemption from registration found in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and/or Regulation D, promulgated thereunder.

Section 8 – OTHER EVENTS

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The information included in Item 3.02 is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.

On September 13, 2020, we appointed Dr. Daniel Reshef and Mr. Craig Marshak to our Advisory Board

Dr. Daniel Reshef

Dr. Reshef is a board certified physician, an MPH & PhD in Epidemiology (from Johns Hopkins), with a clinical, academic career and over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, in drug development, combining skills in clinical, safety and scientific medical background, large clinical trials and epidemiology methods.

Dr. Reshef brings extensive experience in the clinical, industry, and public health settings, technical skills, project management, leadership and proven achievements in numerous scientific projects.

Dr. Reshef is currently employed as Therapeutic Area Head with a leading top Pharmaceutical Company.

Craig Marshak

Mr. Marshak is a veteran 20 year investment banker, having graduated Duke University in 1981, then Harvard Law School in 1985. After joining Wertheim & Co. in the corporate finance department, he moved to London, England in 1993 to head up the Cross Border and International Finance efforts between Schroders Investment Bank and Wertheim. He later moved to both Robertson Stephens, and subsequently, Nomura Securities, where he ultimately headed a $300 million investment fund focusing on merchant banking and investments into technology related companies, with an emphasis on Israel Silicon Valley. While at Nomura, he provided funding for the first round venture capital funds of Israel Seed Partners which was headed by Jonathan Medved, and then Mr. Marshak subsequently provided the first round institutional funding for DealTime / Shopping.com. Shopping.com was later sold to EBAY for over $600 million. Mr. Marshak also advised 888 Holdings (then Random Logic) in its early years, prior to its London stock exchange debut. 888 Holdings presently trades at over a $1 billion market capitalization. Mr Marshak arranged the first instititutional round to Cyber Ark on a $ 25 mm pre money valuation which listed on NASDAQ and trades at a $4 billion valuation. Mr Marshak is also widely recognized as having backed the Greidinger family with a $75 mm first round investment into Cinema City which became the second largest global cinema chain called Cineworld now valued at over $4 billion on the London Stock Exchange having just acquired Regal Cinemas in the USA.



About Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Story continues below

Alterola Biotech, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on nutrition and health chewing gum with natural-based ingredients. It intends to expand its product line with gums having medical effects, such as painkillers and antihistamine medications with gum delivery. The Company’s products under development include Appetite suppressor, Cholesterol suppressor, Antioxidant gum, Motion sickness suppressor and Vitamin gum. Appetite suppressor is a chewing gum containing an extract of Hoodia gordonii and 2-hydroxyoleic acid, and is directed to treatment of obesity, hypertension and metabolic disorders. Cholesterol suppressor consists of Curcumin, the dietary polyphenol isolated from turmeric, which can inhibit cholesterol uptake in the enterocytes. It also focuses on pharmaceutical chewing gum, such as Painkiller and Anti-Histamine. As of March 31, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.