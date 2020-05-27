CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Central Federal Corporation is providing additional information in conjunction with its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 27, 2020. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only in light of the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The additional information is furnished as Exhibit 99 to this Form 8-K, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Exhibit

EX-99 2 cfbk-20200527xex99.htm EX-99 Exhibit 99 Shareholders Presentation Exhibit 99 Central Federal Corporation Annual Stockholders Meeting Wednesday May 27,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation is a holding company of CFBank. CFBank is a savings institution. The Company attracts retail and business deposits from the general public and use the deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, primarily to originate commercial and commercial real estate loans, single-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit. The Company’s customers are small businesses, small business owners and consumers. The loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and consumer loans. Its primary sources of funds are retail and business deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, brokered certificates of deposit and, to a lesser extent, principal and interest payments on loans and securities, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, other borrowings and proceeds from the sale of loans.