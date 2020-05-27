ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01



ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 e619663_ex99-1.htm ADMA Biologics to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference RAMSEY,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.