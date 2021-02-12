Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

On February 9, 2021, (the “Engagement Date”), the Company engaged Grassi & CO., CPAs, P.C. (“Grassi”) as its independent registered public accounting firm after the Audit Committee formally approved the decision to engage Grassi as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

The address of Grassi is:

488 Madison Avenue

21st Floor

New York, NY 10022

Prior to engaging Grassi, the Company did not consult with Grassi regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either contemplated or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a “disagreement” or a “reportable event” (as those terms are defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K).



About Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified industrial and manufacturing company. The Company operates in a range of business segments and provides solutions to manufacturing industries. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. The Company, through its Electronics Manufacturing Services group, provides end-to-end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, systems integration, testing services and assembled electronic products. The Company, through its Environmental Products and Systems group, sells air filtration and environmental control products to a range of industrial and manufacturing industries. The Company, under the Griffin Filters brand, provides an air filtration and environmental control equipment to various industries.