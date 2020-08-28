CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is the form of presentation that Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. intends to use in connection with a virtual presentation to be held at 10:10 AM Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the 25th Annual Conference of the Chinese Biopharmaceutical Association-USA. Attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report is the Press Release for the presentation.
The foregoing (including Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and will not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise be subject to the liabilities of that section, nor will it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Exhibit

About CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) is a biomedicine company. The Company is engaged in the development of treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases utilizing cell-based technologies. The Company operates in Biomedicine Cell Therapy segment. The Company’s technology includes platforms, such as Immune Cell therapy for treatment of broad range of cancers using Vaccine, T Cells Receptor (TCR) clonality analysis technology and T Central Memory Cell (Tcm) preparation methodologies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases, with primary research and manufacturing facilities in China. It is focused on developing and marketing cell-based therapies based on its cellular platforms, to treat serious chronic and degenerative diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, including osteoarthritis and tissue damage, various inflammatory diseases and metabolic diseases.

