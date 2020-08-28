SEC Filings BankGuam Holding Company (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. 99.1 Press Release dated August 28, 2020



About BankGuam Holding Company (OTCMKTS:BKGMF)

BankGuam Holding Company is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services through its subsidiary, Bank of Guam (the Bank). The Bank is a Guam-chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services to consumers, businesses and governments. It offers a range of financial products for commercial and retail banking. The Bank also offers credit life, health, auto and homeowners insurance through its subsidiary, BG Insurance, as agents for various insurance companies, and also offers retail wealth management services in collaboration with its affiliate, Money Concepts. The Bank’s lending products include commercial, real estate, construction, consumer and small business administration-guaranteed loans. It also provide home mortgage and home equity loans. It offers a range of deposit products for retail and business banking markets, including checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, time deposits and retirement accounts.