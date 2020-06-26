SEC Filings CARVER BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CARV) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is relying on the order (the “SEC Order”) issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) to the SEC’s authority under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) granting exemptions from certain provisions of the Exchange Act and the rules thereunder related to the reporting requirements for certain public companies, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, to delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 (the “Report”).

The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruptions due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, resulting in the Company having to modify its business practices. Since early March 2020, the Company has been following the recommendations of state and local health authorities to minimize the exposure risk for employees, including restricting access to the Company’s physical offices. Management has had to devote significant time and attention to assessing the potential impact of COVID-19 and related events on the Company’s operations and financial position and developing operational and financial plans to address those matters, which has diverted management resources from completing tasks necessary to file the Report by the original due date of the Report.

In reliance on the SEC Order, the Company plans to file the Report by August 13, 2020, which is within the 45-day extension period allowed by the SEC Order.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be including the following Risk Factor in its Report:

The economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant economic dislocation in the United States as many state and local governments have ordered non-essential businesses to close and residents to shelter in place at home. This has resulted in an unprecedented slow-down in economic activity, a related increase in unemployment and a significant decline in the value of the stock market, and in particular, bank stocks. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Federal Reserve has reduced the benchmark fed funds rate to a target range of 0% to 0.25%, and the yields on 10- and 30-year treasury notes have declined to historic lows. Various state governments and federal agencies are requiring lenders to provide forbearance and other relief to borrowers (e.g., waiving late payment and other fees). The federal banking agencies have encouraged financial institutions to prudently work with affected borrowers and recently passed legislation has provided relief from reporting loan classifications due to modifications related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Certain industries have been particularly hard-hit, including the travel and hospitality industry, the restaurant industry and the retail industry. Finally, the spread of the coronavirus has caused us to modify our business practices, including employee travel, employee work locations, and cancellation of physical participation in meetings, events and conferences. We have many employees working remotely and we may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees, customers and business partners.

Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the circumstances, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

Moreover, our future success and profitability substantially depends on the management skills of our executive officers and directors, many of whom have held officer and director positions with us for many years. The unanticipated loss or unavailability of key employees due to the outbreak could harm our ability to operate our business or execute our business strategy. We may not be successful in finding and integrating suitable successors in the event of key employee loss or unavailability.

Any one or a combination of the factors identified above could negatively impact our business, financial condition and results of operations and prospects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company is engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.