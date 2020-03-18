SEC Filings Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

COVID-19 Informational Update

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) announced today that in compliance with national, state and local guidelines, Carrols is continuing to serve its guests at all of its Burger King® and Popeyes® restaurants at the counter for take-out and through the drive-thru in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak. Although not mandated in all of the jurisdictions where the Company operates, out of an abundance of caution, the dining rooms and playgrounds in all of the Company’s Burger King and Popeyes restaurants are now closed.

Notably, take-out and drive-thru orders comprised approximately 76% of the Company’s restaurant sales in 2019.

The Company is committed to the health and safety of our employees and customers, and will continue to cooperate with and support national efforts to contain COVID-19.