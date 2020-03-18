Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company conducts all of its operations through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company operates in the hamburger category of the quick-service restaurant segment of the restaurant industry. The Company is a Burger King franchisee in the United States and operates its restaurants under the Burger King trade name. The Company owns and operates approximately 705 Burger King restaurants located in over 20 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states, such as Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Burger King restaurants feature the Whopper sandwich, as well as a range of hamburgers, chicken and other sandwiches, French fries, salads, breakfast items, hot dogs, snacks, smoothies, frappes and other offerings. Its subsidiaries include Carrols LLC and Carrols Corporation.