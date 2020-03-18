Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

COVID-19 Informational Update
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) announced today that in compliance with national, state and local guidelines, Carrols is continuing to serve its guests at all of its Burger King® and Popeyes® restaurants at the counter for take-out and through the drive-thru in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak. Although not mandated in all of the jurisdictions where the Company operates, out of an abundance of caution, the dining rooms and playgrounds in all of the Company’s Burger King and Popeyes restaurants are now closed.
Notably, take-out and drive-thru orders comprised approximately 76% of the Company’s restaurant sales in 2019.
The Company is committed to the health and safety of our employees and customers, and will continue to cooperate with and support national efforts to contain COVID-19.
About Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company conducts all of its operations through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company operates in the hamburger category of the quick-service restaurant segment of the restaurant industry. The Company is a Burger King franchisee in the United States and operates its restaurants under the Burger King trade name. The Company owns and operates approximately 705 Burger King restaurants located in over 20 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states, such as Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Burger King restaurants feature the Whopper sandwich, as well as a range of hamburgers, chicken and other sandwiches, French fries, salads, breakfast items, hot dogs, snacks, smoothies, frappes and other offerings. Its subsidiaries include Carrols LLC and Carrols Corporation.

