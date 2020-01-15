CARDAX, INC. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL MODIFICATION TO RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS

On January 14, 2020, Cardax, Inc. (the “ Company ”) filed a Certificate of Amendment (the “ Certificate of Amendment ”) to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect a 200-for-1 reverse stock split (the “ Reverse Stock Split ”) of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “ Common Stock ”). The Reverse Stock Split will be effective at 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on January 15, 2020. The Certificate of Amendment did not change the number of shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance by the Company, the par value of the Common Stock, or any other terms of the Common Stock. No fractional shares will be issued in the Reverse Stock Split and any remaining share fractions will be rounded up to the next whole share. The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment is a summary only, is not intended to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Under the terms and conditions of the outstanding options, warrants, and other convertible securities of the Company, the number of underlying shares of Common Stock and the exercise prices or conversion prices thereof will be proportionately adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split.

ITEM 5.03 AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OR BYLAWS; CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR

To the extent required by Item 5.03 of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 3.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference herein.

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On January 14, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the Reverse Stock Split. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This filing includes statements that are not historical facts. These “forward-looking statements” can be identified by use of terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “positioned,” “project,” “propose,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” or any similar expressions. You should be aware that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not guarantee our future performance, and our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Our assumptions used for the purposes of the forward-looking statements specified in the following information represent estimates of future events and are subject to uncertainty as to possible changes in economic, legislative, industry, and other circumstances, including the development, acceptance and sales of our products and our ability to raise additional funding sufficient to implement our strategy. As a result, the identification and interpretation of data and other information and their use in developing and selecting assumptions from and among reasonable alternatives require the exercise of judgment. In light of these numerous risks and uncertainties, we cannot provide any assurance that the results and events contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact transpire. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

3.1 Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Cardax, Inc. 99.1 Press Release



CARDAX, INC. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex3-1.htm Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF CARDAX,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CARDAX, INC. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company develops consumer health and pharmaceutical technologies. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing anti-inflammatory dietary supplements and drugs. The Company offers ZanthoSyn, a product to help consumers address their inflammatory health. ZanthoSyn is an astaxanthin dietary supplement distributed by the Company. ZanthoSyn features synthetic astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is an ingredient with anti-inflammatory activity that supports joint health, cardiovascular health, metabolic health and liver health. As of December 31, 2015, the Company had two other anti-inflammatory programs with application in various markets, including zeaxanthin esters for macular degeneration and hepatic disease, and lycophyll esters for prostate disease.