CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 5, 2020, Capital Southwest Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the income tax treatment of its 2019 dividends, a copy of which has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein. Capital Southwest paid dividends totaling $2.72 per share that are attributable to the tax year ended December 31, 2019, with approximately 52.08% of those dividends comprised of long-term capital gains and approximately 47.92% comprised of ordinary income. The ordinary income was further made up of 40.97% taxed as ordinary income and 6.95% taxed as qualified dividends.

The information set forth under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

