CANCER GENETICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 24, 2020, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Registrant”) issued a press release regarding financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and similar words, and the opposites of such words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Registrant’s operations and business environment, which may be beyond the Registrant’s control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward- looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include, without limitation: statements regarding prospects for additional customers; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion or other financial information; and plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations or transactions. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks detailed from time to time in the Registrant’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent filings. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward- looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Registrant. Forward-looking statements represent the judgment of management of the Registrant regarding future events. Although the Registrant believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time that they are made, the Registrant can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, the Registrant assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

As described above, the following exhibits are furnished as part of this report:

Exhibit 99.1 — Press release, dated June 24, 2020.



Cancer Genetics, Inc. is engaged in the field of personalized medicine, enabling precision medicine in the field of oncology through its diagnostic products and services, and molecular markers. The Company develops, commercializes and provides molecular- and biomarker-based tests and services that enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor and inform cancer treatment, and enable biopharmaceutical companies engaged in oncology trials to select candidate populations and manage adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. It has a range of disease-focused oncology testing portfolio. Its molecular- and biomarker-based diagnostic services are provided for three sectors: cancer centers and hospitals, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and the research community.