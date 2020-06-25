ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On June 22, 2020, Ares Capital Corporation (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The issued and outstanding shares of stock of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting consisted of the 425,092,393 shares of common stock outstanding at the close of business on the record date, March 25, 2020. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on the following proposals and the Company’s inspector of election certified the vote tabulations indicated below.

Proposal 1

The nominees listed below were elected as Class I directors of the Company to serve until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualify, based on the following votes:

336,418,148 3,707,237 3,931,276



About ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. The Company invests in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and mezzanine debt, generally in a first lien position), second lien senior secured loans and mezzanine debt, which in some cases includes an equity component. The Company focuses on self-originating most of its investments by pursuing an array of investment opportunities in middle-market companies, venture capital backed businesses and power generation projects across multiple channels. It also makes preferred and/or common equity investments. The Company is externally managed by its investment advisor, Ares Capital Management LLC.