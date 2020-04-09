CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On April 9, 2020, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (the “Company”) issued a press release to provide, among other things, selected preliminary estimated operating results for the first quarter of 2020, revised capital budget guidance for 2020 and an update on liquidity. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information contained in this report shall not be deemed “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information and Exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Exhibit
About CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products. The Company operates through three segments. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes. Its specialty products are sold to domestic and international customers using its products as raw material components. It also blends and market specialty products through its Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, TruFuel and Quantum brands. In its fuel products segment, the Company processes crude oil into a range of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils, and resells purchased crude oil to third-party customers. Its oilfield services segment manufactures and markets products and provides oilfield services, including drilling fluids, completion fluids and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry.

