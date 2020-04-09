CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02
About CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products. The Company operates through three segments. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes. Its specialty products are sold to domestic and international customers using its products as raw material components. It also blends and market specialty products through its Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, TruFuel and Quantum brands. In its fuel products segment, the Company processes crude oil into a range of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils, and resells purchased crude oil to third-party customers. Its oilfield services segment manufactures and markets products and provides oilfield services, including drilling fluids, completion fluids and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry.