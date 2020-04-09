ASTA FUNDING, INC. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

Agreement and Plan of Merger

On April 8, 2020, Asta Funding, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Asta”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Asta Finance Acquisition Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”), Asta Finance Acquisition Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub” and together with Parent, the “Parent Parties”), to which Merger Sub shall merge with and into Asta and its consolidated subsidiaries, with Asta surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”).

The board of directors of Asta (“the Board”), acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee independent of Asta’s Board and formed for the purpose of evaluating the possible sale of Asta (the “Special Committee”), has unanimously approved the proposed Merger. The consummation of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Merger Agreement by a majority of the outstanding shares of the common stock of Asta (the “Common Stock”) entitled to vote thereon, other than the Parent, Gary Stern, Ricky Stern and certain related parties that have executed the Stern Group Commitment Letter, as described below (collectively, the “Stern Group”) and any other officers and directors of Asta and any other person having any equity interest in, or any right to acquire any equity interest in, Merger Sub or any person of which Merger Sub is a direct or indirect subsidiary. The Merger is expected to close during Asta’s third fiscal quarter of 2020.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, if the Merger is completed, holders of shares of Common Stock that are outstanding immediately prior to the time of the consummation of the Merger (the “Effective Time”) shall be entitled to receive $11.47 in cash for each share of the Common Stock held by such stockholders (the “Merger Consideration”), and all such shares shall be automatically canceled and retired and shall cease to exist. Such Merger Consideration shall not apply to each share of the Common Stock that is owned immediately prior to the Effective Time by (i) Asta (whether held in treasury or otherwise) or any direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Asta or (ii) any of the Parent Parties, including the Rollover Shares (as defined below) (collectively, the “Excluded Shares”). The Excluded Shares shall be automatically canceled and cease to exist as of the Effective Time. The Merger Consideration shall also not apply to holders of Common Stock who successfully exercise and perfect their appraisal rights under the Delaware General Corporation Law (the “DGCL”).

Except as otherwise agreed to in writing prior to the Effective Time of the Merger by Parent and a holder of any Asta stock options with respect to any of such holder’s Asta stock options, each Asta stock option, whether vested or unvested and whether with an exercise price per share that is greater or less than, or equal to, $11.47, that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, will, as of the Effective Time, become fully vested and be canceled and converted into the right to receive an amount in cash from Asta as the surviving corporation equal to (a) the product of (i) the excess, if any, of $11.47 over the exercise price per share of the Common Stock subject to such Asta stock option multiplied by (ii) the total number of shares of the Common Stock subject to such Asta stock option, without interest, less (b) such amounts as are required to be withheld or deducted under applicable tax provisions.

The Merger Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of Asta and the Parent Parties and customary pre-closing covenants, including covenants requiring Asta (i) to use its commercially reasonable efforts to preserve in all material respects Asta’s business organization and maintain in all material respects existing relations and goodwill, (ii) to conduct its business in the ordinary course, and (iii) to refrain from taking certain actions. The Merger Agreement also includes customary provisions prohibiting any solicitation or negotiations by Asta of other possible acquisition transactions or any adverse change to the Board’s recommendation to approve the Merger.

The Merger Agreement contains customary termination rights and may be terminated by the mutual written consent of both Asta and the Parent prior to the Effective Time of the Merger, whether before or after stockholder approval has been obtained. In addition, the Merger Agreement may be terminated by Asta or Parent if: (i) the Merger has not been completed by on or before December 31, 2020 (the “Outside Date”); (ii) there is an injunction or similar order prohibiting the consummation of the merger (A) by a governmental entity having jurisdiction over the business of Asta and its subsidiaries (other than a de minimis portion of such business) or (B) that, if not abided by, would potentially result in criminal liability; or (iii) the Merger Agreement has been submitted to the stockholders of Asta for adoption at a duly convened stockholders meeting and the requisite vote shall not have been obtained at such meeting, provided, that Parent shall not have the right to terminate the Merger Agreement if the failure to obtain the requisite vote is due to the failure of the Stern Group to vote the shares of Common Stock beneficially owned or controlled by the Stern Group to the terms and conditions of the Voting Agreement (as defined below).