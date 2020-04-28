CALIX, INC. (NYSE:CALX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 28, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing it has publicly disseminated a stockholder letter with its financial results for the first>quarter ended March 28, 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The stockholder letter, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference, includes reference to the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted common share. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance as they primarily exclude certain non-cash charges for stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, restructuring benefit, U.S. tariff and tariff-related costs and loss on asset retirement, which the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this stockholder letter provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business performance and management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial results and to establish operational goals. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not meant to be a substitute for results presented in accordance with GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with those GAAP results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP results is contained in tabular form in Exhibit 99.2. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
About CALIX, INC. (NYSE:CALX)
Calix, Inc. is a provider of broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide a range of revenue-generating services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks. The Company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products, which it refers to as the Unified Access portfolio. The Company’s Unified Access portfolio consists of four core systems and nodes, the E-Series access systems and nodes (E-Series systems and nodes), the B6 access nodes (B-Series nodes), the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system (C-Series system), and the BLM1500 gigabit passive optical network (GPON) access terminal.
