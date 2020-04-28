ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On April 27, 2020, Dov A. Goldstein, M.D. notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) that he will not stand for reelection as a member of the Board at the next annual meeting of stockholders. Dr. Goldstein served as a member of the Company’s Board since 2007 and also served as Chairman of the Board’s Compensation Committee. Dr. Goldstein’s decision not to stand for reelection was not due to any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.



About ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Story continues below

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.