BULLFROG GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Election of Director

On January 20, 2021, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Bullfrog Gold Corp. (the “Corporation”) appointed Mr. Len Boggio as a director of the Corporation to serve until his successor is duly elected and qualified or until his earlier resignation or removal from office.

Mr. Boggio was formerly a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) where he served for more than 30 years until his retirement in May 2012. During that time, he was Leader of the B.C. Mining Group of PwC, a senior member of PwC’s Global Mining Industry Practice and an auditor of Canadian, U.S., U.K. and other internationally-listed mineral resource and energy clients. Mr. Boggio is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (FCPA, FCA) and has served as president of the British Columbia Institute of Chartered Accountants and chairman of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Mr. Boggio does not have a family relationship with any other member of the Board or any executive officer of the Corporation, and Mr. Boggio has not been a participant or had any interest in any transaction with the Corporation that is reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. There is no arrangement or understanding between any of the Corporation’s officers and directors and Mr. Boggio to which he was selected to serve as a director.

The Corporation has not yet determined director compensation and Mr. Boggio has not yet been appointed to serve on any committee of the Board.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD

On January 20, 2021, the Corporation issued a press release that announced the appointment of Mr. Boggio to the Board.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this report shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01 Exhibits

Exhibit No. Name 99.1 Press Release dated January 20, 2021*

*The Exhibit relating to Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Regulation FD.



Bullfrog Gold Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm213984d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 BULLFROG CONFIRMS DATE OF NAME CHANGE AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION; FURTHER STRENGTHENS ITS BOARD Vancouver,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About BULLFROG GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (Bullfrog Gold) is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of properties that contain gold and other mineralization in the United States. The Company owns, controls or has acquired mineral rights on State lands, private lands and Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of gold, silver and other metals on a total of approximately 4,380 acres. Its projects include Bullfrog Project, which lies approximately three miles northwest of the town of Beatty and over 116 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Klondike Project, which is located in the Alpha Mining District approximately 40 miles north of Eureka, Nevada. The initial property includes over 109 claims that cover approximately 2,180 acres. The Klondike claims lie approximately 10 miles north of the Mt. Hope molybdenum mine, which is under development as the molybdenum deposits.