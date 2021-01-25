ADVAXIS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 25, 2021, Advaxis, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and providing a business update. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.*

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release of the Company, dated January 25, 2021

* The information in Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.



EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Advaxis Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update Enrolling strategic expansion of ADXS-503 HOT program in NSCLC to explore potential to enhance and/or restore sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors SITC presentation from ongoing ADXS-503 Phase 1/2 clinical trial demonstrated disease control rate of 67% and overall response rate of 17% in first six evaluable patients with immediate prior progression on KEYTRUDA® Continued durable tumor control with two patients on treatment beyond 12 months Strengthened balance sheet through $9.2M public offering and utilization of common stock purchase agreement and at-the-market facility PRINCETON,…

About ADVAXIS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm or Listeria) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s immunotherapy candidates include Axalimogene filolisbac, ADXS-PSA and ADXS-HER2. Axalimogene filolisbac (ADXS-HPV) is a lead Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV) associated cancers. ADXS-PSA is an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate designed to target the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) associated with prostate cancer. ADXS-HER2 is an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate designed for the treatment of Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma, breast, gastric and other cancers.