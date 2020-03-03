Blox, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLXX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02: Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective February 29, 2019, we announce that Nancy Zhao has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Blox, Inc. The Company would like to thank Ms. Zhao for her contribution and services over the past five years as a CFO of the Company. The Company is currently looking for a new CFO.

Item 8.01: Extend 87,543,750 warrants expiry date

On February 28, 2020, the Blox, Inc announces that, it has extended the term of 87,543,750 share purchase warrants from February 27, 2020 to February 27, 2021. The share purchase warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share.



About Blox, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLXX)

Blox, Inc., formerly Nava Resources, Inc. is a green mining company. The Company is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in acquiring mineral assets and applying green methods to traditional mining methods, and combining renewable energy and technology into the process. The Company’s Pramkese concession is located approximately 10 kilometers South-East of the District Capital of Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The Osenase concession is located approximately 90 kilometers North-Northwest of Accra in the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Eastern Region, Ghana. The Asamankese concession is located approximately 90 kilometers North-Northwest of Accra in the Birim South and West Akim District Assemblies, East of Akim Oda, Eastern Region. The Company’s Mansounia Property is located in the southwest margin of the Siguiri Basin, in the Kouroussa Prefecture, Kankan Region, in Guinea, West Africa. The property covers a surface area of approximately 145 square kilometers.