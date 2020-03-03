B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 3, 2020, B. Riley Financial, Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information set forth in this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section. The information in this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing to this Current Report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Earnings Release dated March 3, 2020



About B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services and solutions through several subsidiaries, including: B. Riley & Co. LLC, a investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients; Great American Group, LLC, a provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, and commercial lending services; B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, an Investment Advisor, which includes B. Riley Asset Management, a provider of investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management (formerly MK Capital Advisors), a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and Great American Capital Partners, LLC, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private United States companies.