BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 16, 2020, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company’s subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., updated its clinical development program for Vicromax(tm) (merimepodib, or MMPD) as a treatment for COVID-19. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.