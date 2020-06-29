BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Story continues below

On June 22, 2020, BioSig Technologies, Inc. and its majority-owned subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ViralClear”), issued a press release announcing that ViralClear has signed an agreement with Catalent, Inc. to work on the development of a potential treatment for adults with advanced Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_191128.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_191128.htm Exhibit 99.1 ViralClear Partners with Catalent on Potential Treatment for COVID-19 Westport,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.