AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC)

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures and sells immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate, point of collection testing (POCT) for drugs of abuse (DOA) in urine and oral fluids. The Company’s DOA POCT products offer employers, law enforcement, government, healthcare and education professionals to identify illicit drug use. In addition to the manufacture and sale of DOA POCT products, the Company provides bulk test strip manufacturing services to unaffiliated third parties on a contract basis. Its Rapid Drug Screen (RDS) is a POCT product that detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 DOA simultaneously in a single urine specimen. The Rapid ONE product line consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug of abuse in a urine specimen. The RDS InCup is a POCT product that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 DOA in a single urine specimen. The POCT products for oral fluid-based DOA testing include OralStat.