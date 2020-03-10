SEC Filings BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYSE:BBX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02.

On March 10, 2020, BBX Capital Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release that included its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished to Items 2.02 and 9.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. This report shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in the press release furnished herewith.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

d) Exhibit.

99.1 – Press Release dated March 10, 2020

About BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX Capital) is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as investments in operating businesses. The Company operates through three business segments: BBX, Renin and Sweet Holdings. The BBX segment consists of the activities associated with managing the commercial loan portfolio, real estate properties of BBX Capital and its subsidiaries, including BBX Partners, BBX Capital Asset Management, LLC (CAM) and Florida Asset Resolution Group, LLC (FAR). The Renin segment consists of the activities of Renin Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Renin). Renin manufactures interior closet doors, wall decor, hardware and fabricated glass products. The Sweet Holdings segment consists of the activities of BBX Capital’s acquired operating businesses in the confection industry. The Sweet Holdings segment companies manufacture chocolate and hard candy products.