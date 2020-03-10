AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION (NYSE:AVD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 9, 2020, American Vanguard Corporation (“Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is linked hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the Exhibits linked hereto, is being furnished under Items 2.02, 8.01 and 9.01 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Dividend Declaration. On March 9, 2020, Registrant issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors had, on March 5, 2020, declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.02 per share of common stock for holders of record as of March 26, 2020 for distribution on April 16, 2020. The full text of the press release is linked hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

2020 Annual Meeting Date. Further, on March 5, 2020, Registrant’s Board of Directors set the date of Registrant’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to take place at 11:00 a.m. Pacific on June 3, 2020 with a record date of April 9, 2020. The annual meeting will be a virtual meeting, and the business of the meeting will be described in Registrant’s proxy statement which is to be distributed in the latter half of April, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits