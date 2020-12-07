Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Other Events

The conditions to the previously announced private offer to exchange outstanding 10.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 issued by Basic Energy Services, Inc., and the related rights offering and consent solicitation, were not satisfied, and the offer expired in accordance with its terms. No notes were accepted for exchange.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.