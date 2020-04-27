Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

(d) Exhibits:

See Exhibit Index below.

EXHIBIT INDEX

10.1 Separation and Release Agreement between the Company and Michael Elich dated April 22, 2020 10.2 Employment Agreement between the Company and Gary Kramer dated April 22, 2020 10.3 Employment Agreement between the Company and Gerald Blotz dated April 22, 2020 10.4 Employment Agreement between the Company and Anthony Harris dated April 22, 2020



Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. BBSI’s core purpose is to advocate for business owners, particularly in the small and mid-sized business segment. The Company offers two categories of services: Professional Employer Services (PEO) and Staffing. It enters into a client services agreement with its PEO clients to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company. Its staffing services include on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management and direct placement. It operates through a network of branch offices throughout California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.