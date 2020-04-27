SEC Filings Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 22, 2020, The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) issued a letter to Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) notifying the Company that, following the resignation of Neil Williams from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective as of March 31, 2020, as previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2020, the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A), which requires the Company’s Audit Committee to be composed of at least three independent directors. The resignation of Mr. Williams left the Audit Committee with two independent directors. Following Mr. Williams’ resignation, Steven Mills, a member of the Company’s Board and Audit Committee, was appointed chair of the Audit Committee. The Board has determined that Mr. Mills is an “audit committee financial expert” as defined in Item 407(d)(5)(ii) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This has no immediate effect on the Company’s Nasdaq listing or the trading of its common stock.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4)(B), the Company has a cure period to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A), until the earlier to occur of the next annual stockholders meeting or March 31, 2021; provided, however, that if the annual stockholder meeting is held on or before September 28, 2020, then the Company must evidence compliance no later than September 28, 2020.

The Company expects to regain compliance by or before the end of the cure period.