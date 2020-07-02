Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
EX-99.1 2 q22020conferencecallexhibi.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 MEDIA CONTACT: Beth Drummey Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager Bank of Marin 415-763-4529 | [email protected] of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q2 Earnings Monday,…
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)
Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through approximately 20 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties, with a focus on supporting the local communities. It makes international banking services available to its customers indirectly through other financial institutions, with whom it has correspondent banking relationships. It offers a range of commercial and retail deposit and lending programs. Its lending categories include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction financing, consumer loans and home equity lines of credit. It also offers Wealth Management and Trust Services (WMTS).