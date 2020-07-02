Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 1, 2020, Astrotech Corporation (the “Company”) filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation (the “Charter Amendment”) to increase the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock from 15,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares. A copy of the Charter Amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Astrotech Corporation is a science and technology development and commercialization company. The Company invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations sourced from internal research, universities, laboratories and research institutions. The Company operates through two business units: Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation (Astral). The Astro Scientific is a technology incubator that commercializes technologies, and includes the operations of subsidiaries, such as 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect) and Astrogenetix, Inc. (Astrogenetix). Astral segment provides film digitization, image correction and enhancement technology. It offers systems containing off-the-shelf hardware with integrated Astral software, software products and scanning or enhancement services. The Astral segment offers products, including Astral Black ICE, Astral Color ICE and Astral HDR ICE. The Company’s product portfolio also consists of MMS-1000 and OEM-1000.