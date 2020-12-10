AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 10, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (“Aytu”) issued a press release announcing that Aytu and Neutron Acquisition Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aytu (“Merger Sub”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neos”). A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, including the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished, and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information contained in the press release and the presentation shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Additional Information about the Proposed Merger Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 10, 2020, by and among Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neos”), Aytu Biosciences Inc. (“Aytu”), and Neutron Merger Sub, Inc. In connection with the proposed merger transaction, Aytu expects to file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of Aytu and Neos that also constitutes a prospectus of Aytu, which joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed or otherwise disseminated to Aytu stockholders and Neos stockholders when it becomes available. Aytu and Neos also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed merger transaction.

INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER TRANSACTION.

You may obtain a free copy of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents (if and when they become available) filed by Aytu or Neos with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by Aytu with the SEC will be available free of charge on Aytu’s website at www.aytubio.com or by contacting Aytu’s Investor Relations at [email protected] Copies of the documents filed by Neos with the SEC will be available free of charge on Neos’ website at www. investors.neostx.com or by contacting Neos’ Investor Relations at (972) 408-1300.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

Aytu and Neos and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger transaction. You can find information about Aytu’s executive officers and directors in Aytu’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020 in connection with Aytu’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. You can find information about Neos’ executive officers and directors in Neos’ definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 21, 2020 in connection with Neos’ 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Additional information regarding the interests of such potential participants will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed with the SEC if and when they become available. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Aytu or Neos using the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed merger transaction or otherwise. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as \’\’may,\’\’ \’\’will,\’\’ \’\’should,\’\’ \’\’forecast,\’\’ \’\’could,\’\’ \’\’expect,\’\’ \’\’suggest,\’\’ \’\’believe,\’\’ \’\’estimate,\’\’ \’\’continue,\’\’ \’\’anticipate,\’\’ \’\’intend,\’\’ \’\’plan,\’\’ or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the results, effects, benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, future financial performance and condition, guidance and any other statements regarding Aytu’s or Neos’ future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: failure to obtain the required votes of Neos’ shareholders or Aytu’s shareholders to approve the transaction and related matters, the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction, the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Aytu and Neos, the effects of the business combination of Aytu and Neos, including the combined company\’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all, changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected, regulatory approval of the transaction, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining reimbursement by third-party payors, the potential future commercialization of our product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of our ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of our future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, our anticipated future cash position and future events under our current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to the risks described in \’\’Risk Factors\’\’ in Part I, Item 1A of the company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following exhibit is being filed herewith:

99.1 Press Release issued by Aytu BioScience, Inc., dated December 10, 2020



AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea131373ex99-1_aytubio.htm PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY AYTU BIOSCIENCE,…

