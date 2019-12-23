Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Files An 8-K Other Events

On December 23, 2019, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the closing on December 23, 2019 of the sale of an aggregate of 2,300,000 shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, in its previously disclosed public offering, including 300,000 shares issued to the exercise of the option granted to the underwriters, at a public offering price of $87.00 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. The total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, including the full exercise of the option by the underwriters, are expected to be $200.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “plans,” “will,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Readers should carefully consider any such statement and should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. These factors may include inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain. It is developing AXS 02 for the treatment of pain in over three conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS); knee osteoarthritis (OA) associated with bone marrow lesions (BMLs), and chronic low back pain (CLBP), associated with type I, or mixed type I and type II Modic changes (MCs). Its product candidate, AXS 05, is a fixed dose combination of dextromethorphan (DM) and bupropion. It is developing AXS 05 for the treatment of over two conditions, such as treatment resistant depression (TRD), and agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).