BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2019 annual meeting (the “2019 Annual Meeting”) of stockholders of the Company on December 19, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. At the 2019 Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. 2017 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2017 Plan”) to increase the number of shares of the Company’s common stock that may be issued under the 2017 Plan by 600,000 shares for a total of 660,000 shares. A description of the 2017 Plan is set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2019 under the heading “Proposal Two: Approval Of An Amendment To The Company’s 2017 Stock Incentive Plan To Increase The Number Of Shares Of Common Stock That May Be Issued Under The Plan By 600,000 Shares For A Total Of 660,000 Shares,” which description is incorporated herein by reference. This summary is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto, and the 2017 Plan, which is filed as Exhibit 10.2 hereto.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the 2019 Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders: (i) elected the five persons listed below under Proposal 1 to serve as directors of the Company, to hold office until the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; (ii) approved the Amendment to the 2017 Plan; (iii) approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; (iv) approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the frequency of “every three years” for the stockholders’ non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; and (v) ratified and approved the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The following describes the results of the voting at the 2019 Annual Meeting:

10.1 First Amendment to Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. 2017 Stock Incentive Plan 10.2 Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. 2017 Stock Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 27, 2017).



