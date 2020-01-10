AURA SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

(a)

On January 09, 2020 Aura Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) was informed that KSP Group, Inc. (“KSP”), which was engaged as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company, has joined BF Borgers CPA PC (“BFB”). As a result of this transaction, KSP resigned as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm on January 09, 2020. On January 09, 2020, following the resignation of KSP, the Company appointed BFB as its independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ending February 28, 2020.

The audit reports of the KSP on the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, and such reports were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principle.

During the years ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 and through the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the Company has not had any disagreements with KSP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to KSP’s satisfaction, would have caused them to make reference thereto in their audit reports on the Company’s financial statements for such years.

During the years ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 and through the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, there were no reportable events, as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company has requested that KSP furnish us with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the above statements. A copy of this letter is attached hereto to this amendment to the Form 8-K as Exhibit 16.1.

(b)

During the Company’s two most recently completed fiscal years and the interim period through the date of engagement of BFB, neither the Company nor anyone on behalf of the Company consulted with BFB regarding (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements as to which the Company received a written report or oral advice that was an important factor in reaching a decision on any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (b) any matter that was the subject of a “disagreement” or a “reportable event” as defined in Items 304(a)(1)(iv) and (v), respectively, of Regulation S-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

16.1 Letter dated 01/09/20 from KSP Group, Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About AURA SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc. (Aura) designs, assembles, tests and sells its Axial Flux induction machine (AF) known as the AuraGen for industrial and commercial applications and VIPER for military applications. The Company’s system when applied as a generator uses the engine of a vehicle or any other prime mover to create mechanical energy and the AuraGen converts the mechanical energy to electric power. Its control system is used to deliver such power to the user. When used as an electric motor, its system delivers mechanical power to drive mechanical devices. The Company focuses on mobile power applications and thus the Company requires interface kits to prime movers. In addition the Company has interface kits for numerous model of military HMMWV, as well as other military vehicles. The Company is also working with a number of customers on integrating its AuraGen/VIPER power solution with stand alone engines knows as Auxiliary-Power-Unit (APU) to be used in emergency rescue.