ADURO BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

ADURO BIOTECH, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d861995dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Aduro Biotech Announces Corporate Restructuring January 9,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ADURO BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of various diseases. The Company has developed approximately three technology platforms, which include Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD), Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) Pathway Activator and B-select monoclonal antibodies. Its LADD product candidates include CRS-207, ADU-623, ADU-741 and ADU-214. Its STING Activator product candidates include ADU-S100. Its LADD technology platform is engineered to express tumor-associated antigens to induce specific and targeted immune responses. Its STING Pathway Activator platform is designed to activate the intracellular STING receptor, resulting in a tumor-specific immune response. Its B-select monoclonal antibody platform includes various immune modulating assets in research and preclinical development.